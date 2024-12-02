Raquel Rodriguez and Sheamus both suffered some battle wounds at Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 pay-per-view event.
Following the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a few backstage video clips.
You can click here to view the videos.
Additionally, Sheamus took to Twitter to share a video of his back welts following the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.
The Celtic Warrior simply captioned his photo with “Survivor.”
Bron Breakker defeated Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser to retain his title at Saturday night’s pay-per-view event.
Survivor. pic.twitter.com/KL4sX1uUtX
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 1, 2024
