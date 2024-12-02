Raquel Rodriguez and Sheamus both suffered some battle wounds at Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 pay-per-view event.

Following the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a few backstage video clips.

You can click here to view the videos.

Additionally, Sheamus took to Twitter to share a video of his back welts following the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

The Celtic Warrior simply captioned his photo with “Survivor.”

Bron Breakker defeated Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser to retain his title at Saturday night’s pay-per-view event.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.