WWE star and former NXT women’s champion Raquel Rodriguez recently joined NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on the competitive WWE women’s division and how she thinks they could benefit from having a mid-card title for them to compete over. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether WWE should introduce a mid-card title for the women’s division:

“100%. I think that would be something so great for the women’s division especially because we have so much diversity in the women’s division. We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds and different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship, having a North American championship for the women would be something. Just a huge leap forward for the Women’s Division in wrestling in general. I think that would be something so great for the women’s division especially because we have so much diversity in the women’s division.”

Thinks that a mid-card title will be introduced in the future:

“And I personally do feel like that is something that is possible and is something that could possibly be happening in the near future so I’m looking forward to that and possibly you know making new history.”

