The WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships will be defended outside of NXT in the near future.

Outside of WWE, as well.

On Friday, Reality of Wrestling, the Texas-based promotion owned by WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator Booker T, announced that WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions Hank Walker & Tank Ledger will be defending their titles at his upcoming event later this month.

Hank & Tank will put their gold on-the-line when they meet the duo of Big Luther & Tempo at the ROW: Power Shift 2025 special event next weekend.

ROW Power Shift is scheduled to take place from the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, TX. on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

