– WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish turns 44 years old today while former WWE manager and referee Harvey Wippleman turns 55.

– WWE posted this Hidden Gem from the WWE Network, featuring “Mean” Mark Callous (The Undertaker) taking on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler from the USWA in 1990.

The WWE website has a “Before The Undertaker: The Best of ‘Mean’ Mark Callous” playlist at this link, featuring matches from before Taker was The Deadman.

