The ratings for the November 1, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown are in.

Programming Insider is reporting that Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 1,428,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,418,000 viewers the drew the previous week.

In the key 18 – 49 demographic, SmackDown brought in a 0.42 rating, down from the previous weeks 0.43 rating.

WWE SmackDown went head-to-head with an Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on ESPN, which drew 912,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating.

As far as AEW Rampage is concerned, the November 1, 2024 episode brought in 172,000 viewers, which is down from the 241,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week.

The show did a 0.05 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic.

These mark the lowest numbers ever for AEW Rampage.