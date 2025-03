The numbers are in for the latest block of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E original programming.

Programming Insider is reporting that the March 16 episode of WWE LFG drew 180,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic.

This is up from the 170,000 viewers that tuned in for the March 9 episode.

Additionally, WWE Rivals on 3/16 pulled in 180,000 viewers for the show focusing on The Rock vs. Mick Foley, while WWE’s Greatest Moments: CM Punk drew 133,000 viewers.