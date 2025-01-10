– Former WWE Superstar and ECW Original Raven made an appearance on the January 9 episode of TNA iMPACT. The TNA Hall of Fame legend appeared with Rosemary in a backstage segment, where he convinced the women’s wrestling star to challenge Masha Slamovich to a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match for the TNA Knockouts Championship.
– The personal concierge of Ash by Elegance, George Iceman, appeared on the 1/9 episode of TNA iMPACT to announce a segment for next week’s show on January 16. Iceman announced “The Championship Celebration of Elegance” for Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance ahead of what he assumes will be their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championship victory over Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna at TNA Genesis 2025 on January 19 in Garland, TX.
– TNA Wrestling has released new autographed merchandise items, such as a Joe Hendry chainsaw, a Lance Storm book and belt, as well as a Jordynne Grace and Matt Cardona keyboard, all of which are being auctioning off on eBay with the proceeds being donated to Chris Bey.
