Raven has given an update on his health.

The former leader of the Flock discussed this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where he reflected on the numerous injuries that have plagued him throughout his career and the procedures he has done to fix them. The multi-time champion jokes that he feels like he’s 28 even though he’s 58 and has the body of a 78 year old man.

I’m in good health. I’m just suffering injuries from my career. You know, the shoulder replacement I probably needed for 10, 15 years. I haven’t had a lot of big injuries. But I’ve had a couple, I herniated three discs in my lower back. I had my left shoulder replaced in 2013 and it was so painful that I said that’s it I’m not getting the right one either replacing too but I’m like I’m not getting that until i absolutely have to and now I absolutely have to. Then I got to two knees replaced last year. And then I should be a perfectly healthy young man and or old young man. I still feel like I’m 28 inside. I’m 58 but I feel 28 and I probably have the organs of a 78 year old.

When asked by PWMania if he ever sees himself wrestling again Raven had this to say.

Yeah, it’ll be probably a year because, I’m gonna get my shoulder replaced and let it heal, but I’ll be 59/60 then, I’m not going to take any bumps. I never took any bumps before. Why should I start now?

