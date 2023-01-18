IMPACT Hall of Famer and former WCW, WWE, and ECW alumni Raven recently spoke about his experience at last weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view on the latest edition of his Raven Effect podcast. Here is what he had to say.

What he thought of the Hard To Kill main event featuring Mickie James:

First of all, I was in a segment with Mickie James, putting her over because she started out as Alexis Laree and I brought her into TNA. She was in a match where if she lost, she would have to retire but if she won, she won the title and it was against Jordynne Grace and they had a hell of a f*cking match. Seriously, there were like four matches I saw that were on the pay-per-view Friday night that I thought were tremendous.

Says he pitched ideas for the Falls Count Anywhere match between Rich Swann and Steve Maclin:

I did some commentary on a Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta match, and I wanted to do a spot where they fight to the Marietta line and the one guy, they get the three count but the guy’s halfway over the Marietta line and it’s called off because he’s outside of Atlanta, because it was only good in the city of Atlanta. But then the angle would continue because he could say it’s Metro Atlanta, because Marietta’s in the Metro Atlanta area and I’d be like, well, I don’t know about that. We have to have a lawyer and it’d be a big scrum and a big legal fiasco.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)