On the latest edition of his Raven Effect podcast, the legendary Raven spoke about his induction into the IMPACT Hall of Fame, which occurred a few weeks ago at the promotion’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The longtime veteran, who has competed in WWE, ECW, WCW, and IMPACT, named his favorite part of the ceremony on the pod. Check it out below.

On his speech at the Hall of Fame induction:

So I got there Friday night, I run into Jimmy Jacobs. He goes, ‘You know, you got about eight minutes for this thing. Eight, nine minutes, 13 for the whole segment.’ I go, ‘What!? I expected a minute.’ He goes, ‘Nah. You got like eight, nine minutes. If you need less, you can do less.’ ‘All right.’ So I didn’t think about it that night because I didn’t want to be up all night thinking of spots to write in so I waited until I got to the show and double checked, plus I wanted to double check and so I got there and they go, ‘Yeah, you got eight, nine minutes.’ I was like, ‘All right,’ so I just started writing it and I wrote it out in one draft. One draft which a bunch of — well luckily my pen was erasable…I never had time to memorize it but I feel like I memorized a good deal of it, more than I thought I could… So anyway, I haven’t watched it back yet. I’m terrified of watching it back because I’m like, I love what I wrote but… I’m extremely critical of my work. That’s the worst DDT [that I did on Tommy Dreamer] but the best ending to a Hall of Fame. But you know what I like about it though? Is I brought up all my issues, and I feel like it was funny without Raven being Scott Levy, you know what I mean? And one of my favorite parts though was aye, I loved Dreamer’s speech. It was amazing. I think it’s one of the best things he’s ever done which I told him and he started laughing going, ‘That’s only because it’s about you.’ I go, ‘No.’ I really thought it was one of the best things he’s ever done, great promo and it was his idea for me to snub him when he walks over to shake my hand and I snubbed him. I didn’t want to at first because I was afraid it would give away the finish, but it didn’t at all.

What he considers one of the best parts:

You know what was the best part? Besides doing the whole [IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame] speech and winning the Hall of Fame contest? Was the fact that a bunch of people that normally wouldn’t put me over, gave me — you know, like [Scott] D’Amore and Bubba [Ray], they gave me heartfelt — they came over and you know, we always hug and hi and say what’s up. But they said, ‘Thanks for really helping me,’ blah, blah, blah and it really meant a lot, you know? Because those are two guys that I love and they love me but they’re never gonna put me over in public, you know what I mean? I put myself over enough for my whole career, for my lifetime. I put myself over. They didn’t wanna put me over as well. So that was cool.

