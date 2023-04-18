Raven discusses whether he ever thinks he’d make it into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE, ECW, and IMPACT alumni spoke on this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania. When asked about that as a possibility Raven admits that he is not expecting anything because the higher-ups probably don’t see him that way.

I’m not expecting that to happen. I don’t think they see me that way. I don’t think Vince sees me that way. And obviously, if he saw me in that light, he would have used me better when I was there, so yeah, that’s not happening. I would almost bet everything I own that I’m not going to be inducted this year or any year in the future.

Raven was inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame due to his contributions to the company. He says that induction meant a lot to him.

And I think that’s why the Impact thing means a lot to me. Also the Impact thing they only do one person a year. So that means a lot too, because you’re not doing five, six people are you know, half a dozen. Well, I guess five or six is half a dozen

In a separate interview, the former Flock leader spoke about hardcore matches and how they get a bad rap in the wrestling industry. You can read about that here.