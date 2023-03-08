Raven looks back on his epic feud with CM Punk in ROH, MLW, and the indies.

The IMPACT Hall of Famer discussed the Second City Saint during a recent interview with Fightful, where he explained the one aspect of Punk that he always liked…his confidence. Check out the ECW legend’s full thoughts on the former AEW champion below.

Says his recollection of his feud with Punk is all over the place:

I know I did the feud with him in Ring of Honor, but I don’t know whether my thing with him in MLW was before, after or during. It all jumbles together. But after 35 years in the business, the linear timeline isn’t fresh, exactly, in my mind. Especially with the independents. I know my territory lineage, where I went from one company to the next. But the independents, I don’t even know which period it was, if it was before TNA or after TNA.

Thinks it’s cool that Punk always called himself the best because you need that type of confidence to make it in the business:

You know what’s funny? At the time Punk thought he was the greatest worker in the world and he wasn’t. But then rather tremendously became the greatest worker in the business. I don’t follow that any more. I don’t watch the shows, but seen enough stuff like at watch parties with guests that when Punk was in his WWE run, I saw some of that and he was the best worker in the business. I don’t know if he still is, but I’ve always loved the fact he really thought he was—which you have to, you have to have an ego to push yourself—and then he actually fulfilled it. A lot of guys thought they were the best worker in the business and you never hear from them again. So I always thought that was cool.

