ECW legend Raven recently sat down with SOUNDSPHERE to provide fans with an update after his knee-replacement surgery, and how he feels about his short stint in WWE, which included the former leader of The Flock revealing the beef he had with WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Gives a medical update following a recent surgery:

I got one of my knees replaced so I’ve been rehabbing that and I’m gonna get the other knee replaced soon as I’m done rehabbing the first knee and then next year, I’m gonna get the — I already had one of my shoulders replaced. I’m gonna get the other shoulder replaced.

How he had heat with Vince McMahon during his WWE run:

It would’ve been if I would have made it to the top of WWE [Raven responded when asked if he felt his character in WWE was everything he wanted it to be] but, that was — WWE, I had heat with [Vince] McMahon, long story and so I never really got what I felt was the push I deserved in that company and… so no, I didn’t get to do everything I wanted, but what I did do, I felt the work I did in ECW will stand up against anybody’s work any time, anywhere, ever. Whether it’s work rate, whether it’s matches, whether it’s storyline, storyline especially.

Says he had talks with a psychologist about how successful he was in WWE, but that he couldn’t recognize it since he never won a world title:

You know, I had to spend time on a psychologist’s couch to be happy, to accept the fact that my career was incredibly successful but I felt like it wasn’t a success because I didn’t get the WWF Title, you know what I mean? Because I wasn’t used on — I didn’t need the title but being used on top in WWE but… if anybody else had came to me and said, ‘I’ve had this career’ and it was the same career that I had, I would have said, man, what are you — that’s so stupid. Why are you not satisfied? You should be more than satisfied. But I held myself to a higher standard, you know, to a much higher standard than I held everybody else and I felt like, you know, even though when I got in the business, I thought if I tried it and I’m not successful, I won’t be a failure because I tried. That’s all that matters is to try. To me, that’s all that matters but, then I hold myself to a different standard which I — after spending time on a psychologist’s couch, I learned not to hold myself to a different standard because what it — it’s just arrogant to be honest. It’s just pretentious and arrogant to hold yourself to a higher standard but it’s easy to fall into that trap though. It’s just hard to get out of it.

