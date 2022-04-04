Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Raven took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery, and is currently recovering at his home. He also informs fans that this is why his podcast had been delayed.

Raven’s full statement reads, “Sorry for the delay w/last week’s ep of theRavenEffect Podcast! We may be delayed a hair this week as well, but we should have it out sometime Monday. Also, I should be back as well. Sorry for being out but after knee replacement surgery, I was whining like a little bitch.”

The former ECW world champion’s last matchup was back in 2020. Stay tuned.