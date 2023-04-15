Raven is a big fan of hardcore matches even if the match type gets a bad rap.

The IMPACT Hall of Famer and two-time ECW champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the DDP Snakepit podcast, where he explained that a lack of creativity is why critics love to take shots at hardcore showdowns.

This is why hardcore gets a bad name because most guys just pick up a chair or a table or a pot and a pan and they just hit each other with it and the other guy hits him back — and back and forth and nobody sells for any length of time. Whereas for me, drop toeholding a guy on a chair is so much more creative than hitting him with a chair.

The former leader of The Flock recalled a hardcore matchup he had with Tommy Dreamer and how Dreamer enzuigiri’d him with a frying pan taped to his shin, a spot that he still adores to this day.

Dreamer, he’s more beat up than I am, and he’s laying by the apron and Beulah [McGillicutty] tapes a frying pan to his shin. He throws a kick with the other leg and I catch it, and he enzuigiris me with the frying pan taped to his shin. How clever is that? I love that s***!

Raven held the WWE Hardcore championship 27 times during the Attitude era. He recently competed for MLW in their Battle Riot V matchup.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)