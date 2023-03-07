Raven is quite happy with the work he’s doing for MLW.

The former WWE, WCW, IMPACT, and ECW alumni discussed this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he praised Court Bauer and his promotion for aspiring to be just like ECW. The former leader of The Flock later hinted at some potential on-screen appearances for MLW. Highlights can be found below.

How MLW has aspired to be ECW-esque:

I like going back for MLW because they always aspired to be ECW-like. They aspired for it, but they weren’t like some of the other aspirants where they were claiming to be the new [ECW]. So I always liked that about them. They didn’t overpress their own coverage, you know what I mean? They didn’t out-kick the coverage. They knew what they were, and they didn’t have to over-brag about it, overhype it.

Says he really enjoys working for MLW:

So I like working for them. I’m really glad I got to go back ‘cause I always liked Court. I always felt like I helped him a little bit, and he’s always said that,” Raven continued. “So that’s probably where I got it from. I like working for people that have a knowledge and a joy for my character, which he really does. [Paul E.] really did, but other people didn’t. I really love working for Court, and I really like what we’re doing, which I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say.

On appearing as a character in MLW:

How I’m going to appear, I suppose I can’t really talk about. But it’s really good. The stuff we shot was really, really good. That’s not just hyperbole. I can embellish to an extent, but I’m not going to lie and just say things that aren’t true to get ratings. All ego aside, they did some really cool shit with me.

Aside from MLW Raven has been doing some work for IMPACT. He recently gave his thoughts on the company’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. You can read about that here.