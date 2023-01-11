Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend.

Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing.

“Hard To Kill weekend keeps getting BIGGER. This Friday and Saturday at Center Stage in Atlanta, IMPACT Hall of Famer Raven will be in attendance. What will the hardcore icon have in store for the stars of IMPACT Wrestling?,” Impact wrote in their announcement.

Raven was inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame this past October during Bound For Glory weekend, by longtime rival Tommy Dreamer. The induction came after Raven appeared at Against All Odds in July 2022 to do guest commentary on the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match, which saw Moose defeat Sami Callihan.

It’s possible that Raven will appear at the pre-show and post-show meet & greets announced for Friday and Saturday, which were detailed at this link along with matches for Saturday’s TV tapings.

The current card for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view looks like this:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Impact X-Division Title Match

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

#1 Contender’s Four-Way

Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Angels vs. “Action” Mike Jackson

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka, Rosemary) vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw

Raven will be in attendance

