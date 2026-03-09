A familiar face from TNA Wrestling’s past was backstage during the company’s latest television taping.

Pro wrestling legend and TNA Hall of Famer Raven was present behind the scenes at the March 5 edition of TNA iMPACT, which aired live from College Park in Atlanta, Georgia on AMC TV.

Also spotted backstage at the taping was two-time TNA Knockouts World Champion Allie, who AEW fans know as The Bunny.

The appearance quickly caught attention online after Raven shared a photo of himself alongside Allie and Rosemary on social media (see photo below).

“A shot from the TNA taping in Atlanta on Friday,” he wrote in the caption.

Interesting timing.

During the 3/5 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT, Rosemary appeared in a segment where she signed a contract with TNA President Carlos Silva.

After Silva exited the scene, the segment took a mysterious turn when a person wearing a bloody bunny costume appeared.

Rosemary was shown interacting with the individual, which immediately sparked speculation among fans.

As many suspected, the storyline appears to be building toward the return of Allie (The Bunny) to TNA following her run in All Elite Wrestling.

If the angle continues to unfold as expected, it would mark Allie’s first time back in the promotion since her previous tenure in the Knockouts division.