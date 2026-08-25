Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: “Sick Boy” Scott Vick

Date: 08/25/2026

Your Host: “Arizona” James Walsh

If you were a fan of pro wrestling during the Monday Night Wars, you know our guest this week quite well. A member of Raven’s Flock, Scott Vick wrestled as Sick Boy and dazzled fans with high flying moves including springboard moves using the ropes as few his size had used before in the United States. A disturbed soul on screen, Sick Boy fit the mold of the Flock quite well but was subject to some of the politics and limitations that befell the entire group if not the entire middle of the card level talent in WCW during the time period.

Well, Scott Vick, Sick Boy himself, is here! And, he’s dishing out the goods in this exclusive interview!

We have split this interview into two parts that we will send out in press release form. This is part 1 and it looks at the WWE run of Scott Vick as the brother of Katie Vick and the politics that went into that whole debacle. We will post part 2 in a few days talking about WCW, the Flock, the politics of the company, and beyond.

Sick Boy can now be found on social media such as Facebook and Instagram. He is under his real name of Scott Vick. So, if you want to book him for a signing or appearance or maybe want to make the long-awaited Sick Boy action figure, reach out and touch him live and in living color, if you will! And, if you’re a fan, feel free to say something to the legendary wrestler as well! He’d love to hear from you!

If you want to hear the whole interview now, visit www.WrestlingEpicenter.com. There, you will find our entire catalog of interviews. Hey, you can even subscribe to our YouTube channel if you want to hear our new interviews before we transcribe them moving forward! And, check out our store! Buy somethin’, will ya?

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtBnaz9MFN0

Wrestling Epicenter Site: http://www.WrestlingEpicenter.com

Sick Boy’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550024942738

SICK BOY:

On why he finally joined Social Media after being somewhat unfindable before now:

“For years, people told me, “You’ve got to get on social media!” I’m sort of a dinosaur. It has taken me forever to even pay my bills online instead of through the mail. But, social media, I was kind of like, “I’ve been there, I’ve done that.” But, I started to see things about the Katie Vick angle start to be talked about and I wanted to get on and sort of shed some light on my story about it. And, of course, there are some other advantages of being on social media. So, now was the time for me to step into the 21st century!”

On how involved he was in the Katie Vick angle:

“I wasn’t involved at all in the Katie Vick angle until the very end. At that time, I was sort of done with WWE. I had a few things happen along the way in my 2 or 3 years there. So, I wasn’t working out. I was home. And, I was head deep in my business and kind of thought I might be done with WWE. Well, just like the Lance Ringo thing we talked about earlier, I was at dinner at Pizza Hut on Sunday night with my family. And, it was WWE. They said, “Can you be at Monday Night RAW tomorrow night in Canada.” I was surprised. Again, I hadn’t been working out. I was out of shape. I wasn’t prepared. But, they called and I thought, “It will be a pay day!” I hadn’t heard from them in almost a year! Well, I had seen that they had done the Katie Vick thing with Kane and Triple H. And, I thought it was kind of odd that they chose to use my last name. Well, they go, “We want you to be her brother.” And, they have me go cut a promo about Kane. So, I go in and I cut this promo talking about how I’m Katie’s brother and how Katie was Kane’s best friend and Kane was this disfigured monster and my sister was the only one who showed him any kind of love or understanding. Then, there was this terrible accident. They told me to think of it like Chappaquiddick with Ted Kennedy. So, the line was that he was involved in that accident and the real question was, “Did you take advantage of her while she was alive or dead?” That is how they wanted me to end the promo. And, I did. Now, Kane and Triple H were having a match at the next pay per view, whatever that one was which was 2 or 3 weeks after this promo. And, I was going to do a run in. So, I show up at RAW the next week. I didn’t know anything. And, I think I went to one more RAW and that is when they told me, “Hey, we’re not moving forward with this character, with this program.” I wasn’t surprised about that. It was horrible! Of course, I knew it was horrible. But, I was thinking, “Ok, this is terrible. Possibly the worst in wrestling history! But, if it gets my foot back in the door!” And, I started training hard again… But, that was my thought process… And then, well, that was the end of it. And, I let it go for a long time until I saw a Tommy Dreamer interview… Well, actually, I saw Bruce Prichard talking about it. And, he was using me as a scapegoat!”

On Bruce Prichard making him out to be the reason the Katie Vick angle bombed:

“I saw him. He goes, “We brought Scott in… He jsut wasn’t ready. He had a bad match…” And, I’m like, hold on! The Katie Vick angle didn’t end because of me! It ended because it was horrible! And nobody knew the story but me. But, that little thing kept popping up and I kept seeing it and it kept rubbing me the wrong way.”

On how Tommy Dreamer’s interview brought him to social media:

“Then I saw the Tommy Dreamer thing… They wanted me to work Hunter (Triple H) at WrestleMania? He said that the plan was that I would do a run in during the Kane and Hunter match at the pay per view and I would go on to main event WrestleMania against Hunter. Now, if I was planned to wrestle Hunter at WrestleMania, maybe let the talent know? Because, I will tell you this, I promise you, I would have been in shape!”

On if he felt WWE punished him for making his bones in WCW:

“There may have been a little bit of that. But, I don’t think that was what happened with me. I didn’t really make my name there. If I had to guess, though. There may have been a little bit of that because I was using the Pedigree (as a finisher in WCW). That falls under that kind of green thing where I didn’t know any better. Everyone said, “YOu’re in a different company, it doesn’t matter!” And, it falls under the same category as… You know, the Hardy Boyz did it. Randy Orton did it (used the Diamond Cutter). But, i don’t know for sure if that had anything to do with it… I will say there were a couple of times where I got out of a car at the building and people mistook me for Hunter. They would shout out, “TRIPLE H!” But, I’m just throwing stuff at the wall right now. I don’t know for sure that any of that had to do with anything.”