– Impact Hall of Famer Raven worked as a producer at last night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. He is also scheduled to work as a producer for tonight’s TV tapings. There’s no word yet on if Raven is working as a full-time producer. He also did guest commentary at Hard To Kill.

– We noted before how Santino Marella, in his full WWE gimmick, was revealed as Impact’s Director of Authority at Hard To Kill, the temporary replacement for Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, who was taken out two weeks ago by Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray. You can click here for our earlier report and video on Marella’s debut. In an update, it’s now been confirmed that Marella has officially signed a contract with Impact.

