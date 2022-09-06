New matches have been announced for tonight’s post-Worlds Collide edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

SmackDown Superstar Ricochet will face Trick Williams on tonight’s show.

WWE noted that Ricochet is looking to get payback after Trick’s timely interference helped NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes retain in the Worlds Collide opener on Sunday.

RAW Superstars Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop will also be in action tonight as they go up against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Worlds Collide saw NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retain over Nikki and Doudrop, thanks to an assist by Dolin and Jayne. Now Nikki and Doudrop are looking to even the score on tonight’s NXT, just one night after they lost a non-title match on RAW to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT show:

* Ricochet vs. Trick Williams

* Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* Axiom and Nathan Frazer begin their Best of 3 Series

* JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee

* Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez

* Fallout from Worlds Collide

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight:

