Tonight’s WWE RAW featured several WWE 24/7 Title changes.
The title changes began when Reggie put the strap up against Drake Maverick in a singles match. After a distraction by other Superstars, Drake defeated Reggie to begin his 7th reign with the 24/7 Title. Reggie had been the champion since defeating Akira Tozawa on the July 19 edition of RAW.
After Drake’s win, Akira Tozawa came from behind and rolled him up to become a 12-time 24/7 Champion. Announcer Corey Graves then rolled Tozawa up for his first 24/7 Title win, but that was short-lived as announcer Byron Saxton rolled up Graves for his first 24/7 Title win.
Maverick quickly came from behind on Saxton and rolled him up to become an 8-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Maverick rushed the ring but was immediately taken out by Reggie, who pinned him to become a 2-time 24/7 Champion.
Reggie then flipped out of the ring and escaped up the ramp with the title, leaving RAW as the WWE 24/7 Champion.
You can see related tweets on tonight's WWE 24/7 Title changes below:
