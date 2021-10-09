The blue brand semi-finals are now set for WWE’s 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament.

As noted earlier, tonight’s SmackDown season premiere saw Sami Zayn defeat Rey Mysterio in a first round KOTR match. In an update, Finn Balor later defeated Cesaro in the other blue brand first round match.

Balor vs. Zayn will now take place next Friday on the special Supersized edition of SmackDown on FS1.

Monday’s RAW will feature two first round red brand KOTR matches – Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal, and Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet. The winners of these two matches will then face off in the semi-finals during the October 18 RAW show.

The winner of Zayn vs. Balor will then face off against either Kingston, Mahal, Woods or Ricochet in the King of the Ring Tournament finals at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21.

Regarding the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament, we noted earlier how Zelina Vega defeated Toni Storm on tonight’s SmackDown. In an update, Carmella later defeated Liv Morgan in the final SmackDown first round match.

Vega vs. Carmella will now take place during next Friday’s SmackDown on FS1.

Monday’s RAW will include two first round Queen’s Crown matches – Doudrop vs. Natalya, and Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke. The winners of these matches will then do battle in the semi-finals on the October 18 RAW.

The winner of Vega vs. Carmella will then wrestle either Doudrop, Natalya, Baszler or Brooke in the finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Stay tuned for more on the Queen’s Crown and King Of The Ring tournaments. Below are related shots from tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere, along with the current tournament brackets:

