Drew Gulak worked last night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as The Gobbledy Gooker, according to PWInsider.

As noted, R-Truth appeared during last night’s WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Gobbledy Gooker, originally portrayed by Hector Guerrero at the 1990 Survivor Series event. Truth brought The Gooker out to the Kickoff panel, but was also confronted by Akira Tozawa and his ninja referee. This led to Gooker pinning Truth for the title and running away with Tozawa and Truth in pursuit.

The Gulak Gooker later appeared in a backstage segment during the Survivor Series pay-per-view to drop the title to Tozawa, for his 7th reign. Tozawa immediately dropped the title back to R-Truth, who is now in his 45th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title.

For those who missed it, below are clips from last night’s segments with The Gobbledy Gooker:

