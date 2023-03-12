WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is set to defend in another Open Challenge on this week’s NXT episode.

Lee appeared in a backstage segment at NXT Roadblock last Tuesday and while it was teased that Axiom may be the one to answer the challenge this week, that has not been confirmed, and now RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander has called Lee out.

“I’m free Tuesday nights….. I’ve never challenged for the #NXTNorthAmerican Title…. Hey @WesLee_WWE you feeling froggy? @WWENXT,” Alexander tweeted this weekend.

Lee responded with a GIF of Kermit The Frog dancing, to indicate that he is “feeling froggy.”

Lee has recent TV title defenses over Nathan Frazer, Von Wagner, and Dijak. Alexander has not worked a NXT match since teaming with Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher for a six-man win over Drew Gulak, Noam Dar and Ari Daivari at the February 10, 2017 live event in Venice, FL. His last NXT TV match was a loss to Andrade El Idolo on the November 16, 2016 episode.

