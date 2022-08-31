RAW Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. have been announced for Sunday’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event.

Tonight’s Worlds Collide go-home edition of NXT 2.0 saw NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeat Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match. After the match, Chance and Carter talked about being fighting champions and said they will be throwing a parking lot party at Worlds Collide this Sunday. They were then interrupted by Doudrop and Nikki to a major pop and a “welcome back!” chant from the crowd.

Doudrop proposed that instead of dancing in the parking lot on Sunday, the two teams dance in the ring. Nikki then suggested they do it with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line. The two teams then shook hands in the middle of the ring, and the heels held on and pulled the champions closer for the tense face-off.

WWE then officially announced Doudrop and Nikki vs. Chance and Carter for Worlds Collide, with the titles on the line.

NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled to air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this coming Sunday, September 4. The thirty-minute Pre-show will air at 3:30pm ET via Peacock, the WWE Network, and WWE Digital pages. The main Worlds Collide card will then begin at 4pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. This is the day after the WWE Clash at The Castle event from Cardiff, Wales. Worlds Collide will see NXT 2.0 and NXT UK Superstars do battle as the company prepares to launch NXT Europe in 2023, which will bring the end of the NXT UK brand.

Below is the current announced Worlds Collide card, along with related shots from tonight’s go-home show:

Champion vs. Champion Title Unification Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate

Triple Threat Title Unification Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

