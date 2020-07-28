RAW Tag Team Titles Match Confirmed for WWE SummerSlam

The first match for WWE SummerSlam is now official.

SummerSlam will see RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Andrade and Angel Garza. Zelina Vega will be in their corner.

Tonight’s RAW saw Garza and Andrade become the new #1 contenders by winning a Triple Threat over The Viking Raiders plus the team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. Andrade and Garza lost a non-title match to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on last week’s RAW.

As noted earlier during tonight’s RAW, Randy Orton has challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23. Stay tuned for updates.

