RAW Tag Team Titles Match Confirmed for WWE SummerSlam

The first match for WWE SummerSlam is now official.
SummerSlam will see RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Andrade and Angel Garza. Zelina Vega will be in their corner.
Tonight’s RAW saw Garza and Andrade become the new #1 contenders by winning a Triple Threat over The Viking Raiders plus the team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. Andrade and Garza lost a non-title match to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on last week’s RAW.
As noted earlier during tonight’s RAW, Randy Orton has challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam.
The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23. Stay tuned for updates.
HARD-HITTING MOVES. STRANGE ALLIANCES. HIGH STAKES.
Which team will challenge the #StreetProfits for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles at @SummerSlam? pic.twitter.com/rsyPcYONVR
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020
It seems @AndradeCienWWE and @AngelGarzaWwe have kicked things into a new gear. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tB8yXkr8zo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 28, 2020
Just like THAT, it's official.@Zelina_VegaWWE will lead @AndradeCienWWE & @AngelGarzaWwe into #SummerSlam to challenge @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/dY1ZilL1IK
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Curt Hawkins Tweets Vince McMahon After Vignette Airs on Impact
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing