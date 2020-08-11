RAW Underground Dancers Gone Already?, Liv Morgan Reacts

It looks like WWE may have done away with the RAW Underground dancers already.

Week 1 of RAW Underground was met with some criticism over the three women who were seen dancing on the stage, who were focused on at least once during the segments with host Shane McMahon. Week 2 of RAW Underground aired last night and the dancers were nowhere to be seen.

Liv Morgan took to Twitter today and said she misses the RAW Underground dancers.

She wrote, “Hey .. #RawUndwrground… can we bring back the dancers next week ?”

While most of the criticism over the dancers came from fans on social media, we noted on Monday evening how WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) called WWE out over the women on the stage.

“SO? We are bringing back half naked women in the same breath of promoting the evolution and equality of women? Yes this is entertainment yes this is a skit yes this is acting yes these are wrestlers why resort to women sexually dancing opening a show? Why not Men in speedos?,” Blayze wrote.

Pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm agreed with Blayze on Monday before RAW hit the air.

“I agree with your point completely. I will pop huge tonight though if they do a women’s Underground and have 3 Chip and Dale type dancers. If you’re going to do eye candy and least do it for everyone. #equality,” Storm wrote back.

There’s no word yet on if the dancers will be brought back as the “worked shoot-style fighting” concept continues on Monday nights.

Below are the full tweets from Morgan and Blayze, along with clips from last night’s RAW Underground segments:

