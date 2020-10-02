– Dolph Ziggler returned to the WWE Main Event ring on this week’s show, which is available now on Hulu. He defeated Humberto Carrillo. The opening match for this week’s Main Event episode saw Riddick Moss defeat Erik of The Viking Raiders.

It’s interesting to note that Ziggler, Moss and Erik worked WWE Main Event on a week where there were no RAW Underground segments, which they’re usually involved with.

– Below is a new WWE Now video looking at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns “changed the game” with his new in-ring look and brutal win over Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown on FOX will feature Paul Heyman presiding over a ceremony where Reigns will be officially named the Tribal Chief.

