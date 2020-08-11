RAW Women’s Title Match Confirmed for WWE SummerSlam

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Asuka at WWE SummerSlam.
Tonight’s RAW saw Asuka defeat Banks’ partner, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, in a non-title match. Per the stipulation, Asuka has earned a SummerSlam title shot from Banks with the win over Bayley.
The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23, and a location will be announced soon.
Below is the current SummerSlam card, along with a few shots from tonight’s match:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
TBD vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)
Bayley will defend against the winner of next Friday’s Triple Brand Battle Royal winner.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Dominik will be allowed to use weapons.
The saga continues.@WWEAsuka will see @SashaBanksWWE at #SummerSlam! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/soKZWOQj2m
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020
Even with the odds stacked against her, @WWEAsuka refuses to leave #WWERaw tonight without her title opportunity at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/RlZNztvcJ2
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020
Bayley wasn't ready for @WWEAsuka!
It's Asuka vs. @SashaBanksWWE for the #WWERaw Women's Championship at @SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/lJRopcNlLL
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 11, 2020
