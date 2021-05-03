During his appearance on WINCLY, Ray Flores spoke on his past experience as a wrestling manager. Here’s what he had to say:

You know what’s awesome is Court Bauer gave me the greatest compliment… Court told me that me learning how to be a pro wrestling manager helped me out because it taught me the foundation, taught me the basics of the business. And he said, you learned the old-school way. I love old [Jean-Claude] Van Damme movies, and when they talk about those Van Damme movies, you learn the old school way of martial arts. I learned the old school way of pro wrestling, and then I brought that mindset. And with the people that I worked with, I worked with so many phenomenal athletes, Nick, and guys that you worked with. They taught me so much, so you never lose that. I always had in my back pocket, when I got with MLW, I kind of just refreshed it and talked with Court and learning his guidance and stuff. It kind of all snowballed together and makes up what my style is on the air on a regular weekly basis.

