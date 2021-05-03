During his appearance on WINCLY, Ray Flores spoke on how he nabbed his job as a commentator for MLW. Here’s what he had to say:

Court Bauer is a guy that I used to work with at Combates Americas. I worked with Combates Americas years ago, and Court was brought on as a creative mind behind the scenes, a producer. So Court and I have stayed in touch, and I love what he’s doing with MLW and that entire roster. I love the uniqueness. It’s so fresh for sports entertainment. We were talking. I go, ‘How do I get involved with MLW?’ I reached out to him because I’m like, ‘I love what you’re doing.’ I’m a pro wrestling guy at heart. Bottom line is this, I’m a pro wrestling guy at heart. I’m a big boxing guy. [Julio César] Chavez Sr. is like a god, but I was a little Hulkamaniac too. I’m not ashamed to say that. I grew up watching Gorilla Monsoon, and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, and Gene Okerlund and Howard Finkel, guys that I looked up to in terms of how to broadcast not just sports entertainment wise but broadcast. Those guys were legends and will forever stand the test of time.

So to be able to get the opportunity with MLW and bring my perspective and again, Court doesn’t produce me. I’m like, ‘What’s your thought process?’ He goes, ‘Just be who you are,’ and I’m like, ‘Be who I am?’ So I’ll be honest, Court kind of prepared me for Triller, not that I’m dropping F bombs on MLW because I’m not, but he’s just letting me be who I am and call matches, and Saint Laurent is fantastic. Him and I have a unique and fun chemistry. I love the roster. I’m with them for over the next year, and I’m really excited about what’s to come.