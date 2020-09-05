As we’ve been covering, via WrestlingInc and PWInsider, WWE held a call with talent last Sunday to discuss the reinvention of the product. During the call it was noted how the company owns the real names of talent, not just their character names. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon followed the call up with a letter to talent on Thursday, calling on talents to quit using third party platforms such as Cameo and Twitch. Vince’s letter noted that the actions are necessary as they go into the “next phase of growth” for the company. WWE talents have until October 2 to cease activity on those third party platforms, and repeated violations can result in fines, suspension or termination. Talents were expecting full details on the new edict to be revealed to them at the next TV tapings, which would’ve been last night and on Monday.

In an update on the new edict, we now have the full text from Vince’s letter, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can see the full letter below:

“Furthering my comments last Sunday regarding the reinvention of our product, it is imperative that we promote and protect our brand in every conceivable way. Some of you are engaged with outside 3rd parties using your name and likeness in ways that our detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension or termination at WWE’s discretion. These actions are necessary in order to rebuild our brand as we enter the next phase of growth at WWE. I thank you for your cooperation in this matter and for all of your efforts towards the rejuvenation of WWE. Vince.”

