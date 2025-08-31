Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm made a surprise appearance at Real American Freestyle on Saturday night, stepping in on just one day’s notice to face Alejandra Rivera. Holm put up a strong effort but ultimately lost the bout by a 9-7 decision.

Also spotted in the crowd were Mark Coleman, Jimmy Hart, Tito Ortiz, and Julianna Peña.

SUPRISE!!!! UFC and boxing legend Holy Holm steps in on 1 DAY’s NOTICE vs Alejandra Pinera at #RAF #RealAmericanFreestyle. GREAT MATCH with Pinera taking it 9-7 Pinera. pic.twitter.com/oM2H61uxv6 — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) August 31, 2025

At Saturday night’s Real American Freestyle event in Cleveland, Tito Ortiz issued a challenge to Chael Sonnen. Sonnen, who had been on commentary, accepted on the spot. The match is now set for RAF 02 in the Northeast. Sonnen took the mic and called Ortiz drunk, promising he would pin him “one more time.”

You can check out the complete results from Real American Freestyle: 1 below:

* 135 pounds: Nathan Tomasello over Matt Ramos, 4-3

* 155 pounds: Yianni Diakomihalis oveer Bajrang Punia, 5-1

* 155 pounds: Austin Gomez over Lance Palmer, 11-0

* 175 pounds: Evan Wick over Jason Nolf, 10-8

* 120 pounds: Sarah Hildebrandt over Zeltzin Hernandez: 11-0

* 145 pounds: Real Woods over Darrion Caldwell, pinfall

* 190 pounds: Kyle Dake over Dean Hamiti, 11-0

* 150 pounds: Alejandra Rivera over Holly Holm, 9-7

* 205 pounds: Bo Nickal over Jacon Cardenas, 6-4

* Unlimited (no weight limit): Wyatt Hendrickson over Mostafa Elders, 14-1

And finally, Scarlett Bordeaux revealed in an interview with “Instinct Culture” that she intends to return to the ring now that she is a free agent. While she occasionally competed at WWE live events during her time with the company, most of her in-ring work came on the independent circuit.

Scarlett said, “We’re going to work and put on killer matches. We’re actually going to be tagging with someone who helped train me very soon. I don’t know if I’ll drop that yet. My first match back, I’m really excited about it. I will be wrestling again, which I’ve been wanting to do. We have a lot of cool stuff coming up, and we have ultimate creative freedom. We can do whatever we want. We’re going to take advantage of this time because who knows how long it’s going to be. Nervous, but at the same time, every time I’ve gotten back in the ring, it’s still in me. When I had my first match back after 455 days in WWE, it was against Rhea on a house show and I was so nervous, but we killed it. Abyss told us we killed it. Molly Holly told us we killed it. ‘Oh, let’s get you in more matches.’ Nothing happened after that, but I was told by everybody, ‘I heard you did great.’ My first singles match in WWE on main roster was against Lyra and she was called to main roster. Everyone loved it. Even when I get nervous, ‘Oh, I haven’t wrestled in a while,’ it turns out good. I think I still have that in me. I just try to remember who the f**k I am. I’m f**king ready!”