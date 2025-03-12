At WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, rapper Travis Scott slapped Cody Rhodes after John Cena turned on Cody and aligned with The Rock.

Jey Uso, who has been working with Scott on WWE TV, discussed the incident on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast. He said,

“Somebody ain’t tell him how to work slap? He was probably too damn lit. If he slapped me like that? Hell nah, I probably woulda’ went [looks up and shakes his head]. This dude just hit me like Sheamus.”

Comedian Andrew Schulz attended Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, sitting in the front row.

During the show, Logan Paul confronted him, pulling him over the barricade, but AJ Styles intervened to stop Paul from attacking Schulz.

On a recent edition of the “FLAGANT” podcast, Schulz explained that he had bought tickets after the event was announced. He expressed his thoughts on the show and mentioned that Paul “needed to get his,” teasing that he might suplex Paul at his wedding. He said,

“I just gotta start off the show by saying I did not know that was going to happen last night at Raw. Logan mentioned it, like, ‘Hey, I might point at you or something like that.’ Then this Judas runs up on me and tries to make me like to everybody at Madison Square Garden. If we were at the Brooklyn Nets arena, okay, I’ll lie all day. I’ll do whatever bullsh*t you want for the wrestling, right? Not in Madison Square Garden. So I tell him the real, which I think you should do to someone who I thought was a friend. The guy invited me to his wedding last week. So I have to tell him, listen, nobody’s here to see you. You’re not even wrestling tonight. His ego’s so fragile, he grabs me, he pulls me over that sh*t in front of my wife. That’s pretty emasculating. I just put out a special about how my balls don’t work, and now I get bent over a railing in front of my wife. Thank god for AJ Styles [laughs].”

He continued, “Logan need to get his, bro. I ain’t gonna lie. I thought that was crazy. So we’ll see what happens. Matter of fact, I might go to your wedding now. I wasn’t going to go, but I might go to your wedding, and I might hit you with a f**king suplex.”

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens faced off in an unsanctioned match that involved a range of weapons, including a barbed wire steel chair.

Logan Paul, who was involved in the event, has confirmed that the barbed wire on the chair was real. He said,

“I remember so vividly coming into my first WWE session. I was working with The Miz. I’m touching the mat and I’m like, ‘This is crazy. Is the bouncy one during the actual match?’ He goes, ‘No, this is the ring. It’s the same ring.’ ‘Yeah, but on TV, it’s bouncy. How are you landing like that?’ ‘No, dude.’ Every celebrity I see come in there to do a match or a spot, the same reaction. They feel the edge of it and are like, ‘Bro, this isn’t f**king moving.’ ‘Yeah, been there.’ The chairs. They show me the metal chair. ‘Okay, where is the fake (one)? Where is the plastic chair?’ No plastic f**king chair. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. That match at Elimination Chamber, and the barbed wire around the chair. That was real f**king barbed wire. I felt it beforehand. I saw the chair and was like, ‘No way.’ Tap, tap, tap. It’s sharp. It’s insane. Fake is not the word.”

