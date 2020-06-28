Real-Life Matt Hardy Reminds Everyone To Wear a Mask

Last week, Broken Matt Hardy told everyone to wear a mask. The problem is that not everyone who knows of Matt Hardy or watches the video understands what is going on with that character. As a result, Hardy has posted a new video where he speaks out of character about the same topic.
Matt calls wearing a mask your part in “doing the greater good,” and repeats, “wear a mask.”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- WWE Possibly Interested in Signing Tessa Blanchard?
- Lisa Marie Varon On When She Made The Decision To Retire
- Several Superstars Missing From Smackdown Caused Big Last Minute Changes
- Undertaker and Michelle McCool Appear At USSSA Pride Softball Game, Footage Of Dave Baustisa and Titus O’Neil’s Love Walk
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea