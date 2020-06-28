 Real-Life Matt Hardy Reminds Everyone To Wear a Mask

Last week, Broken Matt Hardy told everyone to wear a mask. The problem is that not everyone who knows of Matt Hardy or watches the video understands what is going on with that character. As a result, Hardy has posted a new video where he speaks out of character about the same topic.

Matt calls wearing a mask your part in “doing the greater good,” and repeats, “wear a mask.”

