“He’s baaaack!”

“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE is back.

Just in time for the road to WrestleMania 42.

During the main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 premium live event on Saturday night, February 28, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Seth Rollins was unveiled as the real mystery masked man.

Rollins got involved during the Men’s Elimination Chamber main event of the evening, which ultimately saw Randy Orton emerge victorious, giving him the guaranteed shot against Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

