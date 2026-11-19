Jeff Hardy has revealed the real reason behind his recent absence from TNA Wrestling television.

The wrestling veteran, who was last seen on the October 29 episode of TNA iMPACT, recently appeared on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast and discussed his decision to step away from the ring for several months.

According to Hardy, the biggest factor behind his hiatus is an existing neck issue that has left him concerned about potentially suffering a more serious injury during matches.

“It’s mainly for that, for the neck, like I said earlier, before every match, I’m freaking out like I’m gonna make the bulging disc herniated,” Hardy explained.

While Hardy acknowledged that he continues to experience discomfort, he stressed that the pain has not reached a severe level. However, certain activities, including painting for extended periods and sleeping, have aggravated the issue.

The former WWE Champion wants to avoid allowing the condition to worsen, which played a significant role in his decision to take a break from the physical demands of professional wrestling.

“No, it’s not terrible. When I paint for a while and my head’s down for a long time, I can really feel it, and sleep has kind of not been that great because it does bug me at night,” Hardy said.

He continued, “So it’s not a terrible pain, but I don’t want it to be a terrible pain. That’s what I’m afraid of, naturally. But yeah, I just feel like I need a break from pro wrestling just for a few months.”

Hardy also plans to use his time away from the ring to focus on other creative interests, including music and artwork.

His absence was explained through a violent storyline on the October 29 episode of TNA iMPACT, where Sam Shaw and Joseph Sawyer attacked him. The segment featured the two placing a trash can over Hardy’s head before throwing axes at it, creating the impression that he had been killed as a way of writing him off television.

Also during the interview, Jeff Hardy revealed his goal of returning to WWE for one more rivalry with CM Punk.