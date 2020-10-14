Andrade was not drafted in the 2020 WWE Draft because he is undergoing a minor elective procedure soon, according to WrestlingInc. There is no word yet on what that surgery is.

Andrade is set to be out of action for about a month. It was also said that Andrade is expected to receive a push when he returns to action.

As noted, Andrade and Mickie James are the only remaining free agents coming out of the Draft this week. There has been at least some talk of Andrade having another run in WWE NXT, but there was also talk of keeping him on the RAW brand.

Andrade last wrestled on this week’s RAW, losing to Angel Garza. He and Zelina Vega were then attacked by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. The Draft put an end to the Andrade – Vega partnership as Vega was drafted to SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates on Andrade’s status.

