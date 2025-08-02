A pro wrestling legend recently saw his unexpected title run come to an abrupt ending.

Apparently there was a good reason for that.

Following his TNT Championship loss to Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher on this week’s special live Thursday night episode of AEW Collision, pro wrestling legend “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes surfaced on social media with some sad news.

“The Natural” informed fans that he has been informed by doctors that he “needs a very major invasive surgery” due to a bad injury he has been dealing with.

“Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans,” Rhodes wrote via X. “Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI’s and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher.”

Rhodes continued, “In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted. I am in a terrible amount of pain and have a hole in my leg, but that won’t stop me from #KeepSteppin.”