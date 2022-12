Real1 (aka nZo, aka Enzo Amore) is not impressed by AEW world champion MJF.

In fact the current MLW star believes that he would “brutalize” the Salt of the Earth in a promo battle, claiming that his WWE experience and ability to connect with an audience as a babyface has already made his surpass MJF’s talents. He tells Busted Open Radio that his skills on the microphone are incomparable before taking a shot at MJF for getting easy heat as a heel. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

Compares his promo skills with MJF:

Don’t ever compare apples to oranges. You can’t compare a career heel to a career babyface.

Says it is easy to be a heel, but he got over in WWE as a babyface:

It’s not even a question. We don’t have to ask those questions because if that’s the truth of the matter, my phone is on. People know where to call me. People know where to find me. If you want to give the people that shit tomorrow, you’d be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that’s a build that deserves to be built. I’m not taking anything away from other people who do great work on the microphone, I want to see other people eat. Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can’t ever discredit it. I’m called a babyface because I got over. I don’t have to shit on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can’t do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it’s easy to be a heel. It’s easy to shit on these people. It’s real easy. It’s called RC Cola, cheap fucking pop. When I said, ‘you’re sitting in your mother’s basement jerking off.’ ‘Fuck you.’ I didn’t curse for seven years. I didn’t curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft.

How his catchphrase SAWFT became a sensation in WWE:

They made millions of Snickers bars sponsoring the history of WrestleMania. One and only corporate sponsor, Snickers. SAWFT, they made millions of Snickers bars in one campaign leading to the Hardys return match at WrestleMania. It was built for Enzo and Cass to win those titles. The Hardys came back to the greatest anticipation, the biggest pop in the history of wrestling maybe. I was there, I was in that match, because the match was built on Enzo and Cass and nobody knew they were coming. To get your own match on the card at WrestleMania for the tag titles in a ladder match. Get the fuck out of here. Don’t compare apples to oranges.

How he thinks he would do in a promo battle with MJF:

It wouldn’t even be a question. I hope he made Burberry a lot money, but he ain’t seeing any of that money. I sold t-shirts that said Certified G on them and I made a million dollars before I was 30 years old in this business. I didn’t need contract disputes because I did that shit on a rookie contract with merchandise sales. Don’t ever compare apples to oranges. Don’t ever disrespect me. Five minutes? Brutalize him. You give me five minutes on a live microphone, I’m trending number one in the world. When is the time you drew a two? When CM Punk got there is when they drew a two? If I show up on that screen, you’re getting the number one trend in the world, guaranteed, with or without MJF on the screen. I didn’t have to be there when Cass showed up, and he trended, and I trended number five on my fucking couch. It wasn’t Wardlow trending, it wasn’t Cass, it was Enzo trending.

