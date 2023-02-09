Real1 reveals the greatest lesson he ever learned in the pro-wrestling business.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, who went by Enzo Amore in WWE, discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. On the show he discussed how much money Scotty 2 Hotty made off of merchandising during the height of his WWE run, a number that taught Real1 a valuable lesson: learn to sell. Highlights are below.

Recalls Scotty 2 Hotty telling him how much money he earned on merchandise at the height of his run with WWE:

Scotty 2 Hotty told me how he worked for WWE and he was booked all the time on the road doing dark matches and live events and [was] never booked on TV, and he said he was booked for three years straight and never got on TV, and he was waiting for a shot. And then he started doing the Too Sexy/Too Cool/The Worm. He said he made more money in one quarter of a merchandise check than he did for three years wrestling and doing dives off the top rope.

Says he learned the greatest lesson in wrestling thanks to Scotty:

When I heard that, I promise you that I stopped giving a f— about what anybody had to say about pro wrestling in general. … I sell it. I sell. I’m glad you’re a great wrestler, dude. Learn how to sell.

