Real1, also known as nZo and formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE breaks the silence on his MLW release.

News broke yesterday that the former cruiserweight champion had been let go from the company, which was one week before he was scheduled to challenge Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW heavyweight championship at Battle Riot V.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Real1 reveals that he was never actually under contract with MLW and was just a free agent working in good faith with Court Bauer’s promotion. He says that he told Bauer he never wanted to challenge for the MLW world title and that it was “false advertising” for him to be challenging Hammerstone.

Real1 later says that he had a great time with MLW the last two years, but that Bauer “releasing him” was him trying to “squeeze out a headline” on WrestleMania weekend. Staying on Bauer, Real1 adds that he wanted him to bury Richard Holliday for a potential future feud, but he refused since Holliday just beat cancer and he didn’t think it was appropriate to do that.

You can check out his full responses below.

Thank you to @MLW ‘s fans. I had fun! Sorry if you saw an advertisement I would be wrestling for the title. That was never something I was aware of or agreed to. I have never been under contract with MLW but enjoyed my experience and am grateful for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/AEQWK3UwMF — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 2, 2023

Out front —- THANK YOU!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbFNW1Kf5t — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 2, 2023