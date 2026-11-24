Triple H was absent from last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

And now we know why.

Following the November 23 episode of WWE Raw, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to share his customary celebratory photo with newly crowned WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion IYO SKY.

SKY, who captured the title from Raquel Rodriguez on the November 16 episode of WWE Raw, surfaced in the comments section of the post to reveal that illness prevented Levesque from attending last week’s show.

“Yaaaaaaaaaay!!!! P.S. He was sick last week and couldn’t make it,” SKY wrote. “So happy he’s feeling better and I got to see him as the new IC champ!”

Triple H’s signature pointing pose with newly crowned champions dates back to his days overseeing WWE NXT and has continued since he took over creative duties on the main roster.

Meanwhile, SKY appears to have her first challenger lined up.

Sol Ruca defeated Lyra Valkyria on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw after Valkyria became distracted by an argument with SKY, who was serving as a guest commentator for the match.

Ruca, who has previously identified SKY as her dream opponent, came up short against the Japanese Superstar in their only previous singles encounter on WWE Raw this past May.