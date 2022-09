Top WWE superstar Drew McIntyre did not compete at the company’s house show in Stockton California last night, with PW Insider reporting that the former two-time world champion was dealing with food poisoning.

That’s not all. McIntyre was apparently in bad shape prior to the SmackDown taping, but received IV treatment to help get him through his segment with Karriron Kross and Scarlett.

The Scottish Warrior was replaced by Braun Strowman at the house show event.