Former NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey has been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future.

Grey lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Kelani Jordan at NXT Heatwave on Sunday, ending her title reign at 63 days.

During Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Vic Joseph provided a storyline medical update on Grey, revealing that she is dealing with vertigo after being sent headfirst into the steel ring post during the match.

Joseph explained that Grey was already experiencing equilibrium issues stemming from an ear injury suffered during her NXT Underground match against Lola Vice.

WWE’s medical team reportedly ruled out a concussion but discovered a disruption to Grey’s vestibular system, which affects balance and spatial awareness. As a result, Grey has been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future.

Grey had previously defeated Vice to capture the NXT Women’s Championship before dropping the title to Jordan at Heatwave.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 9/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.