Last night’s go-home edition of WWE SmackDown saw a large number of jokes about the Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team, something fans called out during the show’s broadcast on social media.

According to Fightful Select the reason there were so many jokes was actually to rib company star Angelo Dawkins from the Street Profits, as he is a huge Buckeyes fan and supporter. The team, who was ranked #2 headed into March Madness, was shocking eliminated by the much lower ranked Oral Roberts in the first round of the annual tournament. The report notes that there were loud “Oral” chants heard backstage, which were also directed at Dawkins.

