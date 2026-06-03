A new update has surfaced regarding the absence of Ricky Sosa from TNA Wrestling television.

Sosa officially signed with TNA earlier this year in March, but fans have noticed that he has yet to become a regular presence on programming following the announcement. During a recent interview with the Scottish Wrestling Network, Eddie Edwards shed some light on the situation while discussing the possibility of The System adding new members in the future.

Edwards explained that while there is no shortage of talented wrestlers who could potentially fit into the group, TNA is still focused on integrating some of its newer talent before looking elsewhere.

“Right now, I don’t know any, I’m not going to throw any names out there off the top of my head, just because, like I said, there are there’s a lot of talented people around and there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “But, you know, right now with, within The System, I think for us and, you know, for TNA, we have, we still have some new guys.”

Edwards then specifically pointed to Sosa, revealing that visa-related issues have played a role in keeping him off television since signing with the promotion.

“You know, we have Ricky Sosa who has signed a contract and he hasn’t been on TV recently, visas and all that stuff,” he continued. “So there’s a lot of things that go into it, and it’s hard to… I don’t know, it’s hard to, to find somebody or pick somebody that I’d be like, ‘Oh, they’d be a perfect fit.’ You know what I mean? But there’s plenty of talented people out there. I’m not going to throw any names because I don’t know enough. So that’s where I’ll leave it right now.”

While Edwards stopped short of naming any potential additions to The System, his comments appear to provide the first explanation for Sosa’s absence from TNA programming since his signing was announced earlier this year.

For now, it appears the promotion is waiting for those visa-related matters to be resolved before Sosa returns to television.