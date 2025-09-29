The mystery behind WWE’s latest trademark has been solved.

As noted, WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name “PJ Vasa” on Sunday, September 28, with the usual entertainment-related usage attached. Less than 24 hours later, the purpose became clear.

WWE LFG star Penina Tuilaepa revealed on social media that she will now be competing under the new ring name.

“Happy Monday nosey mfs – PJ Vasa has entered the chat,” Tuilaepa wrote on X. “COME GET YO ISSUE.”

The Washington native only made her in-ring debut earlier this year during season one of WWE LFG. Since then, she has competed against the likes of Zena Sterling, Sirena Linton, Thea Hail, Haze Jameson, Bayley Humphrey, Dani Sekelsky, and Layla Diggs.