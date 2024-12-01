– The Women’s WarGames match that kicked off WWE Survivor Series 2024 was well-received behind-the-scenes at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday night. In particular, WWE management and those backstage were all impressed with how well IYO SKY’s trash can leap off of the top of the cage went. They were pleased with how it came off on television, as well as how carefully she was protected by others.

– WWE is gearing up for one of the biggest stretches of significant moments and shows in recent memory, as the next 140 days will include the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Raw on Netflix debut, a second WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, a dome-sized WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, WWE Elimination Chamber at SkyDome in John Cena’s final visit to Toronto, and WrestleMania 41 Nights 1 and 2. If WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 felt underwhelming, that was by design, as the big moments of the current crop of storylines have to peak multiple times over the aforementioned events.

(H/T: WrestleVotes & WRKD Wrestling)